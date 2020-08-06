Detroit News 2020 Detroit Lions schedule predictions
Go through the gallery to view the Lions' 2020 NFL schedule, along with predictions from Rod Beard of The Detroit News.
Go through the gallery to view the Lions' 2020 NFL schedule, along with predictions from Rod Beard of The Detroit News. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Sept. 13 vs. Bears (1 p.m.): The season opens with a big test, as the Lions draw a divisional rival in the opener for the first time since 2013. The Lions are 3-1-1 in their last five season openers, but they have lost the last four meetings against the Bears. That streak ends, as the Lions make a nice opening statement. Prediction: Win
Sept. 20 at Packers (1 p.m.): It’s not just one, but two consecutive divisional games to start the season. The Packers, who lost in the NFC Championship last season, again should be the favorite in the division and although the Lions don’t have to deal with frigid weather at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers is too much to overcome. Prediction: Loss
Sept. 27 at Cardinals (4:25 p.m.): The Lions get another shot at Kyler Murray (1), who orchestrated an epic comeback in the opener last season. Murray has another weapon in receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was acquired from the Texans. They’ll also see rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who was a draft consideration. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 4 vs. Saints (1 p.m.): The schedule doesn’t get any easier with another playoff team and an unenviable matchup against one of the league’s best offenses. It’s the Saints’ first trip to Ford Field since 2014, a game the Lions won in the last two minutes. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 18 at Jaguars (1 p.m.): The breakout season from Gardner Minshew was a revelation or the Jags, but they’ll have some bigger concerns on the defensive side, trying to replace Calais Campbell. After the bye week, a road game in the heat won’t be too tough for the Lions to overcome. Prediction: Win
Oct. 25 at Falcons (1 p.m.): Atlanta’s offense gets a boost with the addition of Todd Gurley to the backfield, but their bigger issue was defense, where they used four of their first five draft picks to address that side of the ball. After a rough start, they finished last season with four straight wins. Prediction: Win
Nov. 1 vs. Colts (1 p.m.): The Colts made some nice upgrades, with the additions of veteran quarterback Philip Rivers and by drafting receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jonathan Taylor. After a tough 7-9 season, the Colts’ new-look offense will have the bugs worked out by the midpoint of the season, but the Lions will get a surprising victory. Prediction: Win
Nov. 8 at Vikings (1 p.m.): Minnesota has won five straight games handily in the head-to-head series, by an average of 13 points. After making the playoffs last season, the Vikings are poised for another good season, behind Michigan State product Kirk Cousins (8). Prediction: Loss
Nov. 15 vs. Washington (1 p.m.): Washington rallied to tie and then move ahead with a pair of field goals in the final two minutes to take a 19-16 win last season. It could be another slugfest this year, but Washington’s defense, with the addition of No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, will be significantly improved. Prediction: Win
Nov. 22 at Panthers (1 p.m.): Teddy Bridgewater takes the reins from Cam Newton at quarterback, and the test will be whether he can produce as the every-week starter will be intriguing. Having Christian McCaffrey (22) in the backfield will take some of the pressure off Bridgewater. Prediction: Win
Nov. 26 vs. Texans (12:30 p.m.): The Thanksgiving game won’t be an easy one. Houston looked to have things moving in the right direction, but inexplicably dealt receiver DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson. The offense, behind Deshaun Watson, still will be formidable enough to hold off the Lions. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 6 at Bears (1 p.m.): The schedule starts to take a toll on the Lions and, at a point in the schedule where they alternate home and road games, the big divisional matchup against the Bears catches them. One team has swept their head-to-head matchups in eight of the last 10 years, but the Bears get the first split since 2016. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 13 vs. Packers (1 p.m.): Both pairings with Chicago and Green Bay are back-to-back, which is less than ideal. It could be worse — it could be on the road at Lambeau Field in the middle of the winter. The Lions, though, have had better success against the Packers in recent years and will put up a decent fight. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 19-20 at Titans (TBD): The Lions face both runners-up in each conference, which doesn’t bode well for their strength of schedule. The Titans will feed off their running game, with Derrick Henry (left) carrying the load. Ryan Tannehill is comfortable as the field general, and the Titans may not make another long run, but they’ll be formidable. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 26-27 vs. Buccaneers (TBD): A matchup against Tom Brady (pictured) and the revamped Tampa Bay offense should be interesting, especially this late in the season. The talented Bucs offense racked up four touchdowns last season with Jameis Winston. With Brady and now Rob Gronkowski, it could get ugly. Prediction: Loss
Jan. 3 vs. Vikings (1 p.m.): With a tough back-loaded schedule, the season ends on a rocky note, which likely will have some bigger ramifications for the front office and possibly the coaching staff. Another lost season and another high draft pick. Prediction: Loss. Final record prediction: 6-10
    It's said no news is good news, but that cliche doesn't necessarily hold up when you're talking about NFL contract negotiations.

    Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker, who is set to be a free agent at the end of this season, envisioned a different timeline this offseason when it came to his expiring deal, but the COVID-19 pandemic has understandably altered plans. 

    "It's just kind of uncharted territory for everybody — for the organization, for my agent," Decker said during a Thursday conference call. "At this point, every day is new for me right now in the building, so I'm just trying to get that figured out at this point. Just having a level of understanding it's a complicated situation and it's not like every other year before where guys would be going into free agency and everything is normal and business as usual. (We're) just being adaptable with that situation and kind of taking it day by day because you don't know what the situation is going to be."

    Decker is maintaining an even keel in the face of uncertainty. Like most players in position to secure lucrative, long-term contracts, he's letting his agent worry about those talks while the lineman focuses on getting ready for the upcoming season. And after a virtual-based offseason robbed players of valuable practice reps to this point in the process, Decker understands he can't afford the distraction contract chatter can be. 

    "I don't really pay attention to a lot of it because if I'm not playing good ball, me knowing all that information doesn't even matter," Decker said. "At this point, I'm just doing what I can given the protocol and phases that we're given, to put myself in the position to play good football and hopefully that will take care of itself."

    More: Will virus affect big paydays for Lions' Kenny Golladay, Taylor Decker?

    Despite the pandemic, the NFL is moving forward with plans for its 2020 season. After extensive talks between the league and its players union throughout the offseason, the two sides reached a comprehensive agreement on key financial and safety issues just ahead of players reporting for training camp late last month. 

    From the financial perspective, this year's salary cap remains unchanged, at $198.2 million. But with significantly reduced attendance expected across the league due to state-by-state restrictions on public gatherings, revenue is going to be down and will impact future cap figures.

    The plan in place calls for those revenue losses to be spread out through the 2024 season, with an assurance the cap won't dip below $175 million next season. 

    Still, if it hits that floor, that's nearly a 12% decline, which would inevitably impact individual deals like the one due for Decker. 

    But much like he stated in the spring, when he was last asked about the status of his talks with the team, Decker doesn't sound fazed by his future with the franchise being stuck in limbo.

    "I just heard in the past, kind of the timeline on when conversations would start," Decker said. "Again, with all the COVID and protests, things like that, there are a lot more important things for us as a team to focus on. I'm great with that. I've had great conversations with the team about COVID, great questions about how to keep your family healthy, great questions about protesting and activism. We've had great conversations about that, so no skin off my back about it. Like I said, I had an idea what it was going to be like, but we're in a different time than I was then."

    One option Decker and the team could consider is a short-term deal — somewhere in the ballpark of three years — with higher guarantees. That would allow him to test the market again at 30, when the threat of the virus has hopefully long since dissipated and reductions to the cap have recovered. 

    Decker noted no such offer is on the table, but it's something he would consider. 

    "However, those conversations go, I'll speak with my agent about that and he'll speak with the organization about that and then however they go they go," he said. "Obviously, anything could be considered, because I think I said a million times, I think I'm a broken record saying it's just uncharted territory. It's just weird times. I think there are possibilities everywhere."

