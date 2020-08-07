While the Detroit Lions acknowledged they still don't know if they'll be permitted to host fans at Ford Field for the 2020 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the team offered season-ticket holders an opportunity to preemptively opt out attending games on Friday.

The franchise ensures fans won't be penalized for exercising the option to opt out, including retaining seat location and account seniority, while offering incentives for giving up tickets in 2020.

The Lions don't yet know if they'll be able to host fans at Ford Field. (Photo: Rick Osentoski, AP)

The biggest incentive is a 20-percent credit, up to $500, for every dollar rolled into a 2021 season-ticket package. That credit can be used in the stadium for food, beverage and merchandise.

Despite the opt out offer, the team remains optimistic about having fans at Ford Field this season, in a limited capacity. But that decision will ultimately boil down to state and local approval.

More: New Lions LB Jamie Collins never considered opting out: 'For me, it's just deal with it'

Anticipating approval, the stadium has put a plan in place for hosting events.

Among the changes are the implementation of 250 touchless hand sanitizer stations throughout the concourse, pre-prepared food options, Plexiglas dividers where transactions would take place within the stadium and requiring all transactions be cashless.

In terms of safety measures, all fans and stadium employees will be required to wear masks, in line with the league's policy. Also, fans must be stationary when consuming food and beverages, and tailgating will be banned from stadium parking lots.

Due to the pandemic, the NFL has made home game attendance a team-by-team decision, based on local government guidance. Several teams, such as the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, have already announced limited capacities.

Other teams, like the New York Giants and New York Jets, who share a stadium in New Jersey, will not host any fans in 2020. Other franchises are taking an incremental approach, with the Green Bay Packers announcing no fans would be allowed for the teams first two home games with a plan to reevaluate later.