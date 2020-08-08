Another year and another – and far scarier – turn of events for Maxx Crosby with the Raiders.

A defensive end from Eastern Michigan and a fourth-round pick in 2019, Crosby suffered a broken left hand then in an exhibition game but returned for the opener.

Maxx Crosby (Photo: Daniel Gluskoter, AP)

This time, Las Vegas put Crosby, 22, on the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday after practicing with the team for three days at training camp in Henderson, Nevada, silverandblackpride.com reported.

If Crosby tested positive and is asymptomatic, he can be cleared to return to the team 24 hours later if he passes two separate confirmatory tests, according to new testing procedures announced by the NFL on Friday.

Previously, any positive or presumed positive test required a five-day stay on the COVID reserve list.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal said it was not known if Crosby showed symptoms or was exposed to someone who had.

On Instagram, Crosby wrote: "A Minor Camp Setback. Adversity Is Something Far From New. I'm Great Y'all. Thanks For Everyone Reaching Out. I'll Be Back Soon."

Crosby led the team with 10 sacks last season.

Art Brooks is a freelance writer.