T.J. Hockenson was one of three Detroit Lions players removed from the team's COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday, more than a week after the second-year tight end was placed on the list.

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson stretches during the open practice session at Lions Family Fest, Friday. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye and punter Arryn Siposs were also activated from the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday.

Hockenson was the team's first-round draft pick last season and had 32 catches for 367 years and two touchdowns, before a right ankle injury on Thanksgiving sidelined him for the rest of the season. He was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list at the start of training camp.

Oruwariye and Siposs are expected to compete for the starting roles at their respective positions.