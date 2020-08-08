Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
T.J. Hockenson among 3 Lions removed from COVID-19 reserve list
The Detroit News
Published 5:19 p.m. ET Aug. 8, 2020 | Updated 5:19 p.m. ET Aug. 8, 2020
Hockenson was the team's first-round draft pick last season and had 32 catches for 367 years and two touchdowns, before a right ankle injury on Thanksgiving sidelined him for the rest of the season. He was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list at the start of training camp.
Oruwariye and Siposs are expected to compete for the starting roles at their respective positions.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments