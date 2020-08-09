Hours after announcing the team intended to waive Michael Jackson on Sunday, the Detroit Lions found a trade partner in the New England Patriots, shipping the cornerback in exchange for an undisclosed selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Lions and Patriots have been frequent trade partners during Bob Quinn's tenure as general manager. The deal involving Jackson marks the eighth successful deal between the two sides since the Lions hired Quinn in 2016.

Most recently, the Lions sent a fifth-round pick to the Patriots for veteran safety Duron Harmon in March.

Other trades saw Detroit send linebacker Kyle Van Noy and cornerback Johnson Bademosi to New England, as well as three draft-day swaps that resulted in the Lions selecting Kerryon Johnson, Kenny Golladay and Da'Shawn Hand.

A ninth trade, which had the Lions sending tight end Michael Roberts to the Patriots, fell through when Roberts failed his physical.

The Lions signed Jackson off the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad last October. A fifth-round draft pick out of Miami (Fla.) last year, he appeared in just one game for the Lions, logging two special-teams snaps.

