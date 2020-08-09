The Detroit Lions announced the release of six players Sunday morning, getting the team's roster to the required 80-player limit ahead of next week's deadline.

The team waived wide receiver Travis Fulgham, guard Josh Garnett, defensive back Michael Jackson, wide receiver Chris Lacy, linebacker Christian Sam and defensive end Jonathan Wynn.

Wiide receiver Travis Fulgham (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Fulgham, Jackson, Lacy and Wynn all appeared in at least one game for the Lions last season, with only Lacy playing more than 100 snaps. Fulgham, a sixth-round draft pick in 2019, spent much of his rookie season on the practice squad, while Jackson, a mid-season addition plucked off Dallas' practice squad, only appeared in one game.

Garnett, a first-round pick out of Stanford in 2016, had been an intriguing offseason pickup, but his path to a roster spot seemingly evaporated after the Lions selected two interior offensive lineman in the first four rounds of the year's draft.

As part of the roster cut down, the Lions held on to all seven of the team's undrafted rookie free agents, including specialists Arryn Sippos and Steve Wirtell. Safety Jalen Elliott is currently on the COVID-19 reserve list and doesn't count toward the team's roster total.

