Lions' Kenny Golladay hopeful to have new contract before start of season

Kenny Golladay was predictably light on details, but the Detroit Lions star receiver remains optimistic he'll have a new contract in hand by the time the team opens the season against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 13.

"As of right now, I can only control what I can control," Golladay said during a video conference after the team's Monday practice. "I want to be here. Really, I’m just gonna let my agent and front office take care of that. I’m pretty sure something will get done."

When asked why he was pretty sure, Golladay backed of his original choice of words, shifting his assessment to, "Hopefully."

A third-round pick out of Northern Illinois in 2017, Golladay has emerged as Detroit's top receiving threat. After being slowed by injuries as a rookie, he has topped 1,000 yards each of the past two seasons and led the NFL with 11 touchdown receptions in 2019.

A new deal figures to make Golladay one of the league's highest-paid at his position, likely somewhere between $14-17 million per season.

There's some concern the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ramifications it will likely have on the salary cap, could hinder working out a new deal, but it hasn't prevented other teams from agreeing to long-term extensions with star players this offseason.

In recent weeks, Kenny Clark, Chris Jones, Myles Garrett and Patrick Mahomes have all signed significant multiyear extensions with their franchises.

Thanks to playing-time bonuses tied to his first three seasons, Golladay is set to earn $2.13 million in 2020.

If the two sides can't work out an extension this year, Golladay is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason. The Lions would hold the option to use the franchise tag, which would pay him the average of the five highest-paid players at his position. That figure is currently projected at $18.15 million.

