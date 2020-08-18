Lions rookie DT Jashon Cornell carted off after suffering leg injury

Allen Park — Detroit Lions rookie Jashon Cornell suffered a serious leg injury while competing in a one-on-one pass-rush drill during Tuesday's practice.

Cornell pulled up early in his rush, shouting in pain as he went to the ground. Trainers tended to the defensive tackle for several minutes, closely examining the lower part of his left leg before bringing out a cart to take him to the locker room.

Selected in the seventh round of April's draft out of Ohio State, Cornell is competing for a backup role on Detroit's defensive line. In 14 games for the Buckeyes last season, he recorded 30 tackles (6½ for loss) and four sacks.

