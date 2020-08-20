Lions place rookie Jashon Cornell on IR, re-sign two players

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have lost seventh-round draft pick Jashon Cornell for the season, placing the rookie defensive tackle on injured reserve on Thursday.

Cornell suffered a serious lower leg injury during Tuesday's practice, going down during a one-on-one pass rush drill. After being evaluated by medical staff for several minutes, he had to be carted to the locker room.

In addition to shifting Cornell to injured reserve, the Lions also waived rookie fullback Luke Sellers. To fill the two roster openings, the Lions brought back a pair of players they waived last week, wide receiver Chris Lacy and running back Wes Hills.

Lacy and Hills both saw action with the Lions last season. Lacy appeared in seven games, playing more than 120 snaps. He finished the year with three catches for 60 yards.

Hills, an undrafted rookie out of Slippery Rock in 2019, started the team's Week 15 game against Tampa Bay. He carried the ball 10 times for 21 yards and two scores in that contest.

