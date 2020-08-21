Lions RB D'Andre Swift sits out, WR Marvin Hall hurt during practice

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions were without one of the team's top draft picks for Friday's practice as running back D'Andre Swift sat out after suffering what appeared to be an upper leg injury the day before.

Working one-on-one routes and blocking assignments against the team's linebackers, Swift required attention from the training staff after one rep and was limited the rest of the day on Thursday. The second-round pick has thrived in pass-catching situations during these early camp practices and is projected to have a sizable role in the team's rotation, working alongside Kerryon Johnson.

In addition to the Swift, the Lions were also without backfield mate Bo Scarbrough once again.

"I think we’re going to re-evaluate him right now," Lions coach Matt Patricia said before practice. "Certainly, there’s a workload overall, composite yardage and things like that, that we’re looking at there from that standpoint, just with guys that are sore.

"One thing for us to remember in all of this is that we’re continually trying to build on everybody’s back-to-practice workload. Just trying to be smart with some of those guys too, if there’s general soreness or tightness or things like that we need to keep an eye on."

The Lions had multiple players get banged up during Friday's practice. Trainers had to tend to wide receiver Jamal Agnew and rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah at different points, although both were able to return to the field and finish out the day.

Wide receiver Marvin Hall wasn't so lucky. He was taken to the locker room during the later stages of practice and did not return.

Hall is coming off a year where he averaged a staggering 37.3 yards per reception, hauling in seven throws for 261 yards. He's been getting a lot of work with the first-team offense during the first week of camp and had been performing well.