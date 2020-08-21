Fans not permitted for at least first two Lions home games

There might be football, but there will be no fans — at least for the time being.

The Lions announced Friday that they will not have fans at Ford Field for at least the first two home games of the season, against the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints. The announcement comes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and other sports having games with no fans in the stands.

They are leaving the option open to have fans potentially for the third home game, on Nov. 1 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

“Whether fans can attend that or any other 2020 season games will continue to be evaluated while working diligently with healthcare officials at every level, as well as Governor Whitmer’s office,” the team said in its announcement.

The NBA and NHL have resumed their seasons on restricted bubble campuses, while Major League Baseball has had no fans, not in bubbles and played in their home ballparks. The NFL isn’t planning on a strict bubble either, which carries its own risks.

“We have spent considerable time and resources implementing new gameday protocols at Ford Field and are ready to host fans at Lions games once approved by state guidelines,” Lions president Rod Wood said in a team statement. “The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, has been a focal point for all facets of 2020 season planning as demonstrated by being one of the first teams to gain approval from the NFL and NFLPA for meeting training camp COVID-19 requirements. We have the utmost confidence that we can provide a safe and enjoyable experience for fans at our stadium.

“Lions fans have traditionally created an intimidating environment for visiting teams at Ford Field and, even in a reduced capacity, will be missed when we kick off the season against our division rival, the Chicago Bears. We are hopeful for an opportunity to host fans at the remaining six 2020 home games.”

The Lions also announced that all team-owned venues and parking lots will be closed, so tailgating will not be allowed in those areas.

