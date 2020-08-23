Lions add defensive line depth; Swift returns to practice

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions added some defensive line depth, signing veteran Will Clarke on Sunday. To make room on the roster, the team waived offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch.

Clarke, a third-round draft pick out of West Virginia in 2014, has appeared in 53 games over five seasons with Cincinnati and Tampa Bay. He hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2018, but was with the XFL's St. Louis BattleHawks when the league suspended play last year.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, the 29-year-old Clark has recorded 37 tackles and 7.0 sacks in his career.

In addition to the transaction, the Lions are getting running back D'Andre Swift back at practice after a two-day absence with a leg injury. The rookie and second-round draft pick suffered the injury during a one-on-one drill against the linebackers.

Backfield mate Bo Scarbrough remains sidelined with an undisclosed injury. Rookie tight end Hunter Bryant will also miss Sunday's practice after suffering an apparent hamstring injury a day earlier.