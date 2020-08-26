Lions will be down offensive lineman Joe Dahl in return to practice field

Although it's unclear exactly when he got banged up, Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl exited Sunday's practice with an injury.

Despite two days off, the veteran offensive lineman still isn't ready to go, according to Lions coach Matt Patricia, and won't participate in Wednesday morning's practice.

Dahl, a fifth-round draft pick in 2016, signed a two-year extension during training camp last year, prior to winning the team's left guard job. He performed well in the role, particularly as a pass protector, allowing just three sacks in 13 games before suffering a season-ending back injury.

"We're trying to do a good job of monitoring him, just in general with camp and some of the hitting that we're doing in certain practices," Patricia said before practice. "We're keeping track of that."

Despite added competition to the offensive line room this offseason, Dahl has continued to take nearly every snap with the first-team offense and is currently projected to remain the starting left guard.

While Dahl is out, the Lions have plenty of capable interior depth options to step in, with veterans Kenny Wiggins and Oday Aboushi likely to get the majority of those reps. Beau Benzschawel and rookie Logan Stenberg also could be in the mix for increased snaps with the top offensive group.

As for Detroit's banged-up backfield, Patricia said both Bo Scarbrough and rookie D'Andre Swift are expected to participate in Wednesday's practice, albeit in a limited capacity.

"(They) will be in and out a little bit," Patricia said. "We're just kind of trying to put them back into an environment where they feel comfortable and, obviously, just working with them to acclimate them back in."

Scarbrough has been out several days with an unknown issue, while Swift missed the past three practices with an upper leg injury.

