Lions swap out depth at defensive tackle ahead of Thursday's practice

Allen Park — For the second time this week, the Detroit Lions have signed a defensive lineman, adding defensive tackle Kevin Wilkins to the roster Thursday morning. To clear room, the team waived defensive tackle Olive Sagapolu.

Originally signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Rutgers in 2019, Wilkins split last season on the practice squads for the Eagles and the New York Giants. He was waived by the Giants at the end of April.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 295 pounds, Wilkins recorded 50 tackles (six for a loss) with three batted passes in his final season with Rutgers. He gives the Lions added depth after coach Matt Patricia announced defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand wouldn't be participating in the day's practice.

In addition to Hand, Patricia said running backs D'Andre Swift and Bo Scarbrough, as well as tight end Hunter Bryant, would be doing much during the day's practice.

Wilkins is the second lineman signed by the team in the past four days. On Sunday, the team added veteran defensive end Will Clarke.

