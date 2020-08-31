Lions place fullback Nick Bawden on injured reserve

For the second time in three years, Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bawden has been placed on injured reserve before the start of the season.

The team announced the transaction Monday morning, using the created roster spot to re-sign defensive tackle Olive Sagapolu.

Bawden, a seventh-round draft pick out of San Diego State in 2018, suffered a torn ACL during an OTA practice his first offseason. He returned to action in 2019, appearing in 10 games before another knee injury ended his year.

Prior to being shelved on Monday, Bawden had been in and out of the lineup during training camp. The Lions did not announce what type of injury the fullback has been dealing with.

Bawden's injury paves the way for Jason Cabinda to win Detroit's fullback job. Converting from linebacker during the first week of training camp, the high school running back has handled the transition well.

"Back when I did play on offense in high school, I really didn't honestly play much defense," Cabinda said last week. "That really was kind of my natural position. It feels more natural than I thought it would, being back in the backfield and playing offense again. It's fun. Offense is fun. It's fun to score touchdowns. It's fun to make plays. It's fun to have the ball in your hands. I'm excited. Whatever touches I get, I'm going to make the most out of them. That's all I know."

In addition to Bawden, Lions coach Matt Patricia noted wide receiver Danny Amendola, cornerback Darryl Roberts and rookie defensive end Julian Okwara wouldn't be participating in Monday's practice.

Tight end Hunter Bryant also remains out, while running backs D'Andre Swift and Bo Scarbrough, defensive tackles Danny Shelton and Da'Shawn Hand and cornerback Mike Ford are all expected to be limited.

