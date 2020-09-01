Lions claim defensive tackle Albert Huggins off waivers

The Detroit Lions continued their active exploration for depth along the defensive line, claiming defensive tackle Albert Huggins off waivers from the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

Undrafted out of Clemson in 2019, Huggins initially signed with the Texans as a free agent. He ended up being poached off the team's practice squad by Philadelphia, where he appeared in four games, playing 44 snaps and recording three tackles. He returned to Houston in July before he was waived on Monday.

Lions' first-year defensive coordinator Cory Undlin was on staff in Philadelphia last season as a defensive backs coach.

In four years at Clemson, the 6-foot-3, 305-pound Huggins appeared in 46 games, tallying 83 tackles and seven sacks.

In addition to Huggins, the Lions have signed three defensive lineman in the past 10 days — defensive end Will Clarke, defensive tackle Kenny Wilkins and defensive tackle Olive Sagapolu, who had previously been waived to add Wilkins.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers