Lions waive WR Geremy Davis; D'Andre Swift still being eased back into action

The Detroit Lions have to trim their roster down to 53 by Saturday afternoon, but got an early start on the process Tuesday morning, waiving wide receiver Geremy Davis.

A special-teams standout who signed a one-year deal as a free agent this offseason, Davis' performance had picked up in the final few practices open to the media, but he ultimately got caught in a numbers game at one of Detroit's deepest positions.

The Lions return their top four receivers from a year ago in Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola and Marvin Hall, while adding cornerback convert Jamal Agnew and rookie Quintez Cephus to the mix. All six excelled throughout training camp and are tracking toward roster spots.

As for the team's practice Tuesday, several players are being held out or highly limited. That group includes Amendola, tight end Hunter Bryant, safety Jayron Kearse, cornerback Darryl Roberts and rookie running back D'Andre Swift.

More: Injury putting Lions rookie RB D'Andre Swift further behind 8-ball

The Lions continue to show an abundance of caution with Swift, who has been dealing with an upper-leg injury for nearly two weeks. Lions coach Matt Patricia did confirm there was no setback after Swift ran through some individual drills a day earlier.

"No, it will be the same today, the same little work he did (yesterday)," Patricia said. "We're just trying to be smart with that."

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers