Tuesday's NFL roundup: Raiders' Tyrell Williams sidelined for season with torn labrum

Detroit News wire services

The Las Vegas Raiders placed receiver Tyrell Williams on season-ending injured reserve with a torn labrum in his shoulder.

Williams got injured last month in practice and initially was going to try to play through the injury. He decided instead to have surgery and miss the entire season after being placed on IR on Tuesday.

This is the second straight year Williams has been hampered by injuries since signing a $44.4 million, four-year deal with the Raiders. He hurt his foot after four games last season but only missed two games before playing through the injury.

He finished his first season with the team with 42 catches for 651 yards and six TDs but his production waned after the first four weeks.

Williams has an $11 million guaranteed salary this season and is one of the highest-paid players on the team. He said this summer he was fully healed and excited to contribute to the offense.

The move with Williams could clear the way for the Raiders to start two rookies at receiver in the season opener Sept. 13 at Carolina. First-rounder Henry Ruggs III was slated to be one of the starters and third-rounder Bryan Edwards is now in the mix to fill Williams’ role, along with veteran Nelson Agholor.

The Raiders have started only six rookie receivers in a season opener since the merger, with the only year they started two coming in 2009 with Darrius Heyward-Bey and Louis Murphy.

Five teams have started a pair of rookies at receiver in Week 1 since 2000 with the Ravens the most recent last season with Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin.

The other receivers expected to get playing time are second-year slot receiver Hunter Renfrow and Zay Jones, who has 110 career catches in three seasons with Buffalo and the Raiders.

Reiff staying put

Left tackle Riley Reiff agreed to a restructured contract that will keep him in Minnesota, NFL sources confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, a day after the former Lion took time away from the team to consider his options.

The Vikings, who had just over $200,000 in salary cap space after Sunday’s trade for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, approached Reiff with a reworked deal that would help the team clear cap room. It’s believed the new deal will have some guaranteed money for Reiff, who had none in 2020 while initially scheduled to count $13.2 million against the cap.

The 31-year-old tackle begins his fourth season in Minnesota, after signing a five-year, $58.5 million deal in 2017 to replace Matt Kalil at left tackle.

Howard out for year

Linebacker Travin Howard will miss the upcoming season after tearing the meniscus in his knee, sidelining a probable starter for the Rams.

Rams coach Sean McVay announced that Howard will need surgery.

“It’s really unfortunate for a guy that’s put in a lot of work, put himself in position to be a huge impact player for us,” McVay said. “We have total trust that he’ll come back stronger and continue to be a big part of our organization moving forward.”

McVay also said the Rams are “not looking outside” the organization for additions at inside linebacker, where the team is quite inexperienced. Micah Kiser, Troy Reeder and Kenny Young are Los Angeles’ top remaining inside linebackers.

No surgery for Wilson

The Browns finally had something go their way on the injury front.

Starting linebacker Mack Wilson does not need surgery for his hyperextended left knee and is expected to play this season, a much-needed, positive development for a team that has been roughed up by injuries in training camp.