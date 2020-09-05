Detroit Lions roster cuts tracker: Team trims two receivers

The Detroit Lions have until 4 p.m. Saturday to establish their 53-man roster for the regular season. Check back for updates throughout the day.

10 a.m. — The Lions got an early start on the process, informing wide receiver Chris Lacy he was being waived Friday evening. And according to an ESPN report, the team is also cutting Tom Kennedy.

Both Lacy and Kennedy spent much of last season on the practice squad, but each had stints on the active roster. Neither cut is surprising given the depth the Lions have built at the receiver position this offseason, adding Quintez Cephus in the draft and successfully transitioning Jamal Agnew from the defensive side of the ball.

Kennedy, in his second season, made some of the more noticeable developmental strides of any player this training camp, showcasing vastly improved route running. Both he and Lacy are candidates for the team's practice squad.

