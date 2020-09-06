Lions bring back 16 players for practice squad, including two specialists

The Detroit Lions' practice squad will look familiar to fans who closely follow the team. All 16 players on the expanded unit were with the team during training camp and three-quarters of the group were either on the main roster or the practice squad last season.

The group consists of offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel, quarterback David Blough, wide receiver Victor Bolden, safety Jalen Elliott, defensive tackle Frank Herron, wide receiver Tom Kennedy, tight end Isaac Nauta, linebacker Anthony Pittman, safety Bobby Price, punter Arryn Siposs, defensive tackle Kevin Strong, cornerback Dee Virgin, guard Kenny Wiggins, running back Jonathan Williams, long snapper Steve Wirtel and defensive end Jonathan Wynn.

Only Wynn, who was released in August, wasn't part of the roster cut down Saturday afternoon.

The expanded practice squads, part of the league's COVID-19 response, interestingly include a pair of specialists in Siposs and Wirtel. Both were edged out in camp competitions by Jack Fox and Don Muhlbach.

Additionally, eligibility for the practice squad this year has expanded to include veteran players, allowing the team to bring back versatile offensive lineman Kenny Wiggins.

Additional practice squad rules in place for 2020 include the weekly protection of four players, which prevent them from being poached by another team mid-week. Teams are also able to temporarily promote up to two players from the practice squad on game day, without having to expose those players to waivers after the game.

As of 4 p.m. on Sunday, the Lions still hadn't announced the signing of running back Adrian Peterson, which will require a corresponding roster move.