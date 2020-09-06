Lions re-sign Oday Aboushi, place Mike Ford on injured reserve

The Detroit Lions kept only eight offensive linemen on their initial 53-man roster, but added some depth to the group on Sunday by re-signing guard Oday Aboushi.

To make room on the roster, cornerback Mike Ford was transferred to injured reserve. He had suffered an ankle injury at practice last weekend.

Aboushi initially signed with the Lions in 2019. He appeared in seven games last season, including two starts.

More:Wojo: Lions take desperate, worthwhile shot on Adrian Peterson (subscription required)

As for Ford, he'll be eligible to return in three weeks, part of the league's adjusted rules with injured reserve this season. Previously, any player placed on the list would have to sit out a minimum of eight weeks.

There's also no limit on the number of players who can be activated off injured reserve this season.