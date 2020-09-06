Eagles claim former Lions running back Jason Huntley off waivers

If the Detroit Lions had hoped to sneak rookie running back Jason Huntley on to the team's practice squad, they'll have to seek a different option. The Philadelphia Eagles claimed the fifth-round draft pick off waivers on Sunday morning.

Huntley was one of the Lions' more surprising cuts on Saturday as the team opted to initially go with Bo Scarbrough and Ty Johnson as the team's primary backfield depth. The situation was further altered when the team agreed to terms with veteran Adrian Peterson on Sunday morning.

The speedy Huntley had an up-and-down camp with the Lions, shining as a pass-catcher, while struggling with blocking and return duties.

Huntley was the only Lions player who was claimed off waivers. Detroit, despite holding the No. 3 priority in the order, did not claim any players.

