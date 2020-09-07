Lions make signing of Adrian Peterson official, put Bo Scarbrough on injured reserve

The Detroit News

The Detroit Lions officially announced the signing of Adrian Peterson on Monday and in doing so also said that running back Bo Scarbrough was placed on injured reserve.

That leaves a Lions running back unit of Peterson, Kerryon Johnson, D’Andre Swift, Ty Johnson and Jason Cabinda.

Scarbrough joins fullback Nick Bawden on injured reserve.

Peterson, 35, signed for one year and a reported $1.05 million — the minimum for a player with seven or more years of NFL experience.

Peterson has rushed for 14,216 yards during his 13-year career, fifth all-time, and one spot and 1,053 yards behind Lions Hall of Famer Barry Sanders.