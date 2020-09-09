Detroit News NFL picks: Week 1

The Detroit News

Justin Rogers, Rod Beard, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

Chicago +2.5 at Detroit

Rogers: Detroit

Beard: Detroit

Niyo: Detroit

Wojo: Detroit

Houston +9.5 at Kansas City

Rogers: Kansas City (best bet)

Beard: Kansas City

Niyo: Houston

Wojo: Houston

Miami +6.5 at New England

Rogers: New England

Beard: New England

Niyo: New England

Wojo: Miami

Cleveland +8.5 at Baltimore

Rogers: Baltimore

Beard: Cleveland

Niyo: Baltimore

Wojo: Cleveland

N.Y. Jets +6.5 at Buffalo

Rogers: Buffalo

Beard: N.Y. Jets

Niyo: Buffalo

Wojo: Buffalo

Las Vegas -3 at Carolina

Rogers: Las Vegas

Beard: Las Vegas

Niyo: Carolina

Wojo: Las Vegas

Philadelphia -6 at Washington

Rogers: Philadelphia

Beard: Philadelphia

Niyo: Philadelphia

Wojo: Philadelphia

Indianapolis -7.5 at Jacksonville

Rogers: Indianapolis

Beard: Indianapolis

Niyo: Indianapolis (best bet)

Wojo: Indianapolis

Green Bay +2.5 at Minnesota

Rogers: Minnesota

Beard: Minnesota

Niyo: Minnesota

Wojo: Minnesota

L.A. Chargers -3.5 at Cincinnati

Rogers: L.A. Chargers

Beard: L.A. Chargers

Niyo: L.A. Chargers

Wojo: Cincinnati

Arizona +7 at San Francisco

Rogers: San Francisco

Beard: San Francisco (best bet)

Niyo: Arizona

Wojo: Arizona

Tampa Bay +3.5 at New Orleans

Rogers: New Orleans

Beard: New Orleans

Niyo: New Orleans

Wojo: Tampa Bay

Dallas -3 at L.A. Rams

Rogers: Dallas

Beard: L.A. Rams

Niyo: Dallas

Wojo: L.A. Rams

Pittsburgh -4.5 at N.Y. Giants

Rogers: Pittsburgh

Beard: Pittsburgh

Niyo: N.Y. Giants

Wojo: Pittsburgh (best bet)

Tennessee -1.5 at Denver

Rogers: Tennessee

Beard: Denver

Niyo: Tennessee

Wojo: Denver