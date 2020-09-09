Detroit News NFL picks: Week 1
Justin Rogers, Rod Beard, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
Chicago +2.5 at Detroit
Rogers: Detroit
Beard: Detroit
Niyo: Detroit
Wojo: Detroit
Houston +9.5 at Kansas City
Rogers: Kansas City (best bet)
Beard: Kansas City
Niyo: Houston
Wojo: Houston
Miami +6.5 at New England
Rogers: New England
Beard: New England
Niyo: New England
Wojo: Miami
Cleveland +8.5 at Baltimore
Rogers: Baltimore
Beard: Cleveland
Niyo: Baltimore
Wojo: Cleveland
N.Y. Jets +6.5 at Buffalo
Rogers: Buffalo
Beard: N.Y. Jets
Niyo: Buffalo
Wojo: Buffalo
Las Vegas -3 at Carolina
Rogers: Las Vegas
Beard: Las Vegas
Niyo: Carolina
Wojo: Las Vegas
Philadelphia -6 at Washington
Rogers: Philadelphia
Beard: Philadelphia
Niyo: Philadelphia
Wojo: Philadelphia
Indianapolis -7.5 at Jacksonville
Rogers: Indianapolis
Beard: Indianapolis
Niyo: Indianapolis (best bet)
Wojo: Indianapolis
Green Bay +2.5 at Minnesota
Rogers: Minnesota
Beard: Minnesota
Niyo: Minnesota
Wojo: Minnesota
L.A. Chargers -3.5 at Cincinnati
Rogers: L.A. Chargers
Beard: L.A. Chargers
Niyo: L.A. Chargers
Wojo: Cincinnati
Arizona +7 at San Francisco
Rogers: San Francisco
Beard: San Francisco (best bet)
Niyo: Arizona
Wojo: Arizona
Tampa Bay +3.5 at New Orleans
Rogers: New Orleans
Beard: New Orleans
Niyo: New Orleans
Wojo: Tampa Bay
Dallas -3 at L.A. Rams
Rogers: Dallas
Beard: L.A. Rams
Niyo: Dallas
Wojo: L.A. Rams
Pittsburgh -4.5 at N.Y. Giants
Rogers: Pittsburgh
Beard: Pittsburgh
Niyo: N.Y. Giants
Wojo: Pittsburgh (best bet)
Tennessee -1.5 at Denver
Rogers: Tennessee
Beard: Denver
Niyo: Tennessee
Wojo: Denver