Kenny Golladay, D'Andre Swift, Halapoulivaati Vaitai lead list of Lions limited by injury

The Detroit Lions released their first injury report of the season on Wednesday and it's probably longer than anyone would have hoped.

In addition to rookie tight end Hunter Bryant and special teams standout C.J. Moore not practicing, the team listed seven players as limited, including a handful of starters.

Wide receivers Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and Danny Amendola (hamstring), defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand (groin), running back D'Andre Swift (hip), defensive end Julian Okwara (knee), right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) and cornerback Darryl Roberts were all limited for Wednesday's session.

Swift has been battling with the hip issue since the first week of training camp, sustaining an injury during an individual drill. Amendola, Hand, Okwara and Roberts also have been working through their injuries for more than a week.

Even if Swift is cleared ahead of Sunday's season opener against Chicago, the rookie running back has missed so many practice reps that he's unlikely to have a significant role in the game plan, especially after the Lions added Adrian Peterson to the roster this week.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers