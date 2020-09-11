Lions announce six captains for 2020 season

Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia opened his Friday morning video call by announcing his players had selected six captains for the 2020 season: Quarterback Matthew Stafford, offensive tackle Taylor Decker, linebacker Jarrad Davis, defensive end Trey Flowers, safety Duron Harmon and long snapper Don Muhlbach.

Stafford and Muhlbach have been captains each of the past three seasons, while Davis and Decker are serving in the role for the second straight year. Former coach Jim Caldwell didn't have season-long captains, preferring to bestow the honor weekly.

Harmon, acquired in a trade this offseason, has quickly become one of the strongest, trusted voices in Detroit's locker room. When the team canceled a practice last month, seeking to raise awareness for social injustice, he was the first player to speak to to media outside the team's facility.

The other two players to speak that day, Decker and Flowers, are also captains.

