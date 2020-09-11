Lions' Matt Patricia doesn't think slew of hamstring injuries is a coincidence

The Detroit Lions' injury report has steadily grown heading into Sunday's season opener against Chicago. The biggest problem for the team has been hamstring issues. There are currently five players missing practice time relating to the upper leg muscle, including star wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

Lions coach Matt Patricia doesn't think it's a coincidence that his team is dealing with a significant number of these injuries, in large part due to the condensed offseason. With that in mind, he's taking every precaution to ensure minor injuries don't transform into lingering issues.

"We actually did a great study of this in what a normal season kind of looks like," Patricia explained Friday morning. "We see in the springtime, as we get into OTAs and that Phase 2 (of the offseason program), that’s where we really see the joint stiffness and soreness. So a lot of the knees, the ankles, the hips, a lot of those type of injuries come up for us in the spring. Then as we progress toward training camp, that’s when we start to see more of the soft tissue (injuries), where we’re amped up to speed and the length of the plays and how far downfield and things like that and the groin issues that maybe come with some of the defensive players with change of direction. So that’s like a normal year of where the bodies are adapting to getting into football shape.

"What we’re seeing right now is a condensed version of a spring and summer all in four weeks, where we initially got onto the field, and we saw a lot of the joints and some of those things that were bothering guys," Patricia said. "Now we’re kind of working into that training camp mode, even though I know the regular season is starting, but timeline of guys getting ready to go and prepare – where now it’s a little bit more of the soft-tissue stuff."

Patricia noted he's also studied how players suffered more major injuries in 2011, after that year's lockout forced a similarly accelerated offseason. And while there's no certainties in football, the training staff is doing everything it can to avoid those types of catastrophic injuries by easing off the gas at the earliest sign of discomfort.

"I would say the one thing that we’re trying to do, and really why you’ll see it on the injury report a lot, is we’re trying to prevent them from being long-term type of soft-tissue injuries," Patricia said. "So even if we get guys that are tight, that may be on the milder side, maybe a seven-, 10-, 14-day type stuff, we’re trying to prevent the four-week type of injury there."

Patricia acknowledged Golladay's hamstring falls into that day-to-day category, also noting the receiver would likely be highly limited for Friday's practice after sitting out Thursday's session.

In addition to Golladay, Danny Amendola, Jeff Okudah, Hunter Bryant and C.J. Moore are also working through hamstring injuries, while defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand and cornerback Darryl Roberts have groin issues, which also falls under that soft-tissue injury classification.