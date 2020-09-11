Detroit News scouting report: Lions vs. Bears

Lions vs. Bears

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Ford Field

TV/radio: Fox/760 AM

Records: Lions 0-0, Bears 0-0

Line: Lions by 3

Rod Beard of The Detroit News breaks down the Lions’ Week 1 matchup against the Bears.

Key matchup

Lions WR Kenny Golladay vs. Bears CB Kyle Fuller

Golladay has been limited in practice this week because of a hamstring injury, but if he’s able to play, he’ll get plenty of attention from the Bears’ defense, including Fuller, their best defensive back. In the second meeting with Chicago last season, Golladay had his best game of the season, with four catches for 158 yards and a touchdown.

Bears to watch

Robert Quinn, DE: Though he’s had ankle issues this week, Quinn brings another element to the Bears’ pass rush. In 14 games with the Cowboys last season, he had 11.5 sacks, the most he’s had since his career-best 19 in 2013 with the Rams.

Khalil Mack, LB: A three-time All-Pro selection, Mack is the name and face of the defense. But after double-digit sacks in the four previous years, he had just 8.5 last season. He’s still a threat, and combined with Quinn, they’ll be a focal point.

Cordarrelle Patterson, WR: He’s a speedy receiver and a threat on offense, but where he’s done the most damage in recent years is on special teams. Patterson led the league with 825 yards on kick returns and averaged 29.5 yards, with a touchdown, which led to his third Pro Bowl selection.

Facts and figures

►The Bears have won four straight matchups in the head-to-head series, ending the Lions’ streak of nine wins in the previous 10 games.

►When he was with the Vikings, Adrian Peterson has had two of his best career games against the Bears, with 224 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 2007 — the most that Chicago has allowed an opponent. Peterson had another breakout performance in 2013 with 211 yards on 35 carries.

►The Bears ranked fourth in the league, allowing 18.6 points last season. In the two wins over the Lions, they allowed 13 and 20 points — but Matthew Stafford missed both games.

