Jeff Okudah's Lions debut delayed by hamstring injury; Kenny Golladay also out

Detroit — The debut of Detroit Lions' first-round draft pick Jeff Okudah will have to wait at least another week. The rookie cornerback was scratched from Sunday's season opener against the Chicago Bears with a hamstring injury.

He had been questionable entering the day.

In addition to Okudah, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, running back Jonathan Williams, safety C.J. Moore, offensive lineman Logan Stenberg, offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai and tight end Hunter Bryant are also inactive for the game.

Vaitai, Moore and Bryant had previously been ruled out, while Golladay had been listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury suffered during the practice week.

Interestingly, veteran Kenny Wiggins is active ahead of the rookie Stenberg, despite Wiggins being promoted off the team's practice squad on Saturday.

As for the Bears, the team will be without starting defensive end Robert Quinn, who had been doubtful with an ankle injury. The other half of the team's starting pass-rushing tandem, Khalil Mack, is active. So is running back David Montgomery. Both had been listed as questionable with injuon Chicago's Friday injury report.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers