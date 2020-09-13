Lions' Justin Coleman exits opener in first half with an injury

Detroit — Detroit Lions starting nickel cornerback Justin Coleman had to be helped off the field by the team's training staff after suffering an injury in the second quarter of Sunday's season-opener against Chicago.

Coleman was defending a receiver away from the action as the Lions got a stop on third down deep in their own territory. Trainers appeared to be examining the corner's left knee.

Signed as a free agent a year ago, Coleman appeared in all 16 games for the Lions in 2019, playing more than 900 defense snaps. He recorded 13 pass breakups and three forced fumbles, both career-highs.

Early in the game against the Bears, Coleman broke up a pass in the end zone intended for Allen Robinson, preventing a touchdown.

