Empty Ford Field, few tailgating opportunities leave Lions fans 'heartsick'

Detroit — There’s excitement about the return of football in Detroit.

It’s just hard to find it.

On the opening Sunday of the NFL season, with the Lions set to face the Chicago Bears at Ford Field, there would normally be thousands of fans in and around the stadium hours before a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Normally.

Because of the pandemic, there won’t be any fans in attendance for at least the first two home games of the season, Sunday and Oct. 4 against the New Orleans Saints. It’s unclear whether fans will be allowed for the third home game, Nov. 1 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Less than two hours before kickoff, there were barely any fans anywhere in the streets and areas surrounding Ford Field — which usually would be brimming with tailgaters on a football Sunday.

A group of about 10 people at a lot about two blocks from the stadium. They had a seemingly normal setup, with food, beverages, cornhole and a football to throw around.

“We’re having a great time, but we’re heartsick,” said Derek Glenn of Garden City. “We’ve got a good group of friends, so we’re good.”

The Lions announced last month that team-owned lots and areas would be closed for tailgating, but Glenn and his friends found a private-owned lot to congregate and carry on their tradition.

Glenn, 32, is has been a season-ticket holder for three years and found one of his usual hanging spots to start the season this year.

“It’s heartbreaking that we can’t be in (Ford Field) today,” Glenn said.

With a couple of cars playing music and their close friends, they didn’t seem to mind that they were the only ones in that lot — and all the adjacent lots in the area of Madison and Beaubien.

“If you build it, they will come,” said Jimmy Kennedy, 32, a friend of Glenn’s since middle school.

