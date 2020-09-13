Live updates: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears
Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
We made it.
After an offseason unlike any other and one that seemed to last forever, football is finally back.
The Detroit Lions will kick off the 2020 season at a fan-less Ford Field against the Chicago Bears (1 p.m., Fox/760), who have won the past four meetings between the teams.
Follow along for live updates of today's season opener from Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.
More content
Detroit News predictions: Lions vs. Bears
Detroit News scouting report: Lions vs. Bears
Lions vs. Bears: Five things to watch in Sunday's season opener
Okudah's Lions debut delayed by hamstring injury; Golladay also out
Lions' Frank Ragnow refuses to be blocked out in pursuit of perfection
Niyo: Lions' season could go south in a hurry in competitive NFC North