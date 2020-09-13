New Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. ejected from game vs. Bears

Detroit — Linebacker Jamie Collins Sr., one of the Lions’ biggest offseason additions, had an early exit in the first half of the season opener.

Collins was ejected in the second quarter after an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty. He appeared to be trying to demonstrate that Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery led with his helmet as Collins was trying to tackle him.

In the demonstration, Collins ducked his helmet and made contact with referee Alex Kemp, who immediately threw a penalty flag. With the announcement of the unsportsmanlike conduct, Kemp added that Collins was ejected from the game.

"Well, find a blocking dummy if you're gonna do something like that," Mike Pereira, the NFL's former director of officiating, said on the Fox broadcast. "But don't use the referee. If you're gonna use the referee to demonstrate a hit with the crown of the helmet you're in a little bit of trouble there. So he is ejected from the game, will be fined. Can't do any of that."

It’s a big loss for the Lions, who signed Collins, an eight-year veteran, after he played with the New England Patriots last season.

