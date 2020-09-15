Reports: Lions placing CB Coleman on injured reserve

The Detroit Lions will be without starting nickelback Justin Coleman for at least the next three weeks. According to multiple reports, he will be placed on injured reserve with the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday's season-opening loss.

Coleman is one of three Lions cornerbacks currently dealing with a hamstring issue. Rookie Jeff Okuduh suffered his injury during practice last week, sidelining him for the opener against the Bears, while starter Desmond Trufant had to exit the game in the third quarter.

The Lions currently have just three healthy corners on the roster, but are expected to add some depth this week. Against Chicago, Coleman was initially replaced by Darryl Roberts, but he moved outside and Tony McRae took over in the slot after Trufant also went down.

Down both Coleman and Trufant, the Lions coughed up a three-score lead in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky completed 8 of 10 passes for 89 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in the final frame. The game-winning touchdown strike to Anthony Miller came against the coverage of McRae.