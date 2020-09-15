Subscribers only: Join Justin Rogers, John Niyo for a Lions chat

The Detroit News

Despite the pandemic, the Detroit Lions are back and... well... they're back.

Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears was a disappointment, but there's still plenty to look forward to. And plenty to discuss.

That's why we're inviting subscribers of The Detroit News to join us for a live Zoom chat with Lions reporter Justin Rogers and columnist John Niyo. They'll look ahead to the rest of the season and give their predictions for how the rest of 2020 will go.

Will the team make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016? Join us to talk about it today at 4 p.m.

If you are a subscriber, check your email for a message from The Detroit News with the Zoom link and password. And then join us at 4 p.m.!

Not a subscriber? You can become one by signing up here.

Still not convinced? Here's what you're missing out on:

Four Downs: Performance of Lions' rookies a silver lining on a dreary day

Wojo: Matt Patricia’s Lions flub the finish yet again

Niyo: Opening loss a Swift — and painful — reminder of Lions' woes

Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Fourth-quarter implosion sinks marks for defense, coaching

'I want to be great': Lions' Frank Ragnow refuses to be blocked out in pursuit of perfection

In photos: Meet the 2020 Detroit Lions