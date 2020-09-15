VIDEO: Justin Rogers, John Niyo discuss how Lions' move on from devastating loss to Bears
The Detroit News
The Detroit News' Justin Rogers and John Niyo examine what exactly went wrong in the Lions' 27-23 loss to the Bears on Sunday at Ford Field.
In their postmortem, they drill down on the fourth quarter where the home team blew a 17-point lead to a Chicago squad that until then was struggling. Viewers ask questions about where the team is headed, especially facing a 1-0 Packers team on the road this Sunday.
