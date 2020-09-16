Detroit Lions sign cornerback Chris Jones; Jeff Okudah to practice

The Detroit Lions added some depth to its badly banged-up secondary on Wednesday, plucking cornerback Chris Jones off the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad.

Jones had a previous stint with the Lions, signing with the team as an undrafted rookie out of Nebraska in 2018 and sticking through training camp that year. Since being waived by the Lions, Jones bounced back and forth between the Cardinals' practice squad and main roster. In parts of three seasons, he's appeared in 13 games, making three starts, while recording 19 tackles and six pass defenses.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder primarily played on the outside for the Cardinals, but he's effectively filling Justin Coleman's roster spot after the Lions placed the starting nickelback on injured reserve Tuesday with a hamstring injury.

That decision rules Coleman out for at least the next three weeks.

In addition to Coleman, starting cornerback Desmond Trufant (hamstring) and backup Darryl Roberts are both battling injuries.

Rookie Jeff Okudah, who missed the season opener with a hamstring strain, is expected to practice on Wednesday and is hopeful to debut this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers