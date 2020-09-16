Rookie Jeff Okudah returns, but another injury hits Lions' secondary

The Detroit Lions' secondary, already reeling from multiple injuries, was down another cornerback during Wednesday's practice.

Darryl Roberts, a versatile and experienced veteran, joined the team's lengthy list of injury concerns, sitting out with a calf injury. It's another blow for a defensive backfield that lost Justin Coleman to injured reserve this week and was without starter Desmond Trufant on Wednesday. He's battling a hamstring injury suffered in Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears.

The Lions also remained without the services of wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot). Both missed the season opener.

Additionally, fullback Jason Cabinda (ankle), safety C.J. Moore (hamstring) and defensive tackle Nick Williams (shoulder) were limited. Cabinda and Williams are new additions to the injury report following the game against the Bears.

The one bit of positive news out of Wednesday's practice is rookie corner Jeff Okudah was a full participant. The first-round draft pick had been sidelined by a hamstring injury last weekend, but is on track to make his debut against the Packers this Sunday.

