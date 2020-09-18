Detroit News predictions: Lions vs. Packers

The Detroit News

Justin Rogers, Rod Beard, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions on the outcome of Sunday’s Lions vs. Packers game at Lambeau Field (1 p.m., Fox/760).

►Justin Rogers: This rivalry has been highly competitive in recent years with the teams splitting the past 10 meetings. The Packers swept the season series last year, but needed last-second field goals in both games. The last time they beat the Lions by double-digits was 2014. But it's tough to see the Lions keeping this one tight. The Packers offense is already humming, scoring 43 against Minnesota last week, and the Lions are battling key injuries on both sides of the ball. That's a recipe for disaster. Packers 33, Lions 20

►Rod Beard: The Lions didn't trail in either game last season -- until the final seconds -- and lost both. Aaron Rodgers is playing angry and the Lions will be shorthanded and inexperienced in the secondary. That's not a good combination. Packers 31, Lions 20

►John Niyo: Crazy stat: The Lions haven’t trailed in regulation against the Packers since the final meeting of the 2016 season. So while the injury report suggests otherwise, maybe we shouldn’t write off Detroit’s chances in this one. Still not ready to make that Lambeau Leap and pick against Aaron Rodgers, though. Packers 31, Lions 27

►Bob Wojnowski: Good news for the Lions is, the tundra won’t be frozen and Lambeau Field won’t have fans. Beyond that, not an ideal time to be visiting Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers was scorching in the opener, Davante Adams is a dominant receiver and the Lions’ secondary is banged up. No. 1 pick Jeff Okudah will immediately get thrown into the heat. Adrian Peterson will top 100 rushing yards and the Lions will keep it close, and at least they won’t get crushed on the final play again. Packers 34-23