Detroit News scouting report: Lions at Packers

Lions at Packers

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.

TV/radio: Fox/760

Records: Lions 0-1, Packers 1-0

Line: Packers by 6.5

Rod Beard of The Detroit News breaks down the Lions’ Week 2 matchup against the Packers.

Key matchup

AARON RODGERS VS. LIONS SECONDARY

Rodgers’ numbers last week against the Vikings — 32-of-44 for 364 yards and 4 TDs, with no sacks — are an intriguing prelude to what could be another superb performance this week. The Lions are without Justin Coleman and Desmond Trufant has missed practice time this week. Rookie Jeff Okudah could be making his debut this week, but asking him to match up with Davante Adams and Rodgers is a tall order, even for Okudah’s immense talent. With so much attention on Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Packers to watch

Davante Adams, WR: This shouldn’t come as a surprise, but it’s even more daunting, given that Adams had 14 catches (on 17 targets) for 156 yards and two touchdowns last week. Okudah should see significant reps against Adams, which will be a significant welcome to the NFL for the rookie.

Aaron Jones, RB: With their passing game humming along, the Packers didn’t need to run the ball as much, but Jones posted 66 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and added four catches (on 10 targets) for 10 yards. In the finale last season, he had 100 yards rushing and another 43 receiving.

Rashan Gary, DE: The Packers didn’t register any sacks last week against the Vikings, but Gary had two quarterback hits and two tackles. The former first-round pick from Michigan is becoming a bigger part of Green Bays defensive line and from all indications, just needed to get more comfortable in the scheme.

Facts and figures

►The Lions didn’t trail at all in the two meetings last season, but the Packers pulled out victories in both games because of last-second field goals by Mason Crosby — what coach Matt LeFleur termed “a miracle.” Prior to last season, the Lions had won four straight in the head-to-head series, their longest win streak dating back to 1954.

►The Packers had the league’s top-ranked offense in Week 1, posting 43 points, and ranked second with Rodgers’ 364 passing yards. Their defense, though, wasn’t as good, giving up 34 points, which was tied for 26th.

►In the opener, Green Bay excelled on third-down conversions, converting 6 of 11 for first downs, which was tied for the best in the league. The Lions allowed just 18 percent on third downs against the Bears, which was tied for best in the NFL.

