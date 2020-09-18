Lions' Joe Dahl misses Friday's practice with groin injury

As if the Detroit Lions didn't have enough early-season injury woes, coach Matt Patricia announced guard Joe Dahl wouldn't practice on Friday. Dahl first showed up on the injury report a day earlier with a groin issue.

Dahl's late-week injury puts his status for the team's Week 2 game against Green Bay in doubt, potentially leaving the Lions without 40 percent of their starting offensive line for the NFC North matchup. Right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai has been making positive progress with the foot injury he suffered last week, but hasn't done anything of consequence during the week of preparation for the Packers.

If Vaitai can't go, the Lions will turn to Tyrell Crosby for a second straight week. And with Dahl, the team has multiple options. Based on the depth rotation, veteran Oday Aboushi figures to get the first crack. The team would also likely elevate Kenny Wiggins off the practice squad for the second consecutive week.

A third option is rookie Logan Stenberg, who labored through his first training camp while being pressed into some action at center, a position where he had little experience previously.

On Friday, Patricia noted Stenberg's practice routine was currently focused on one position, presumably guard, and he is making steady progress with his development.