Lions place Joe Dahl on IR, sign Kenny Wiggins

The Detroit Lions will be without Joe Dahl for at least the next three games, placing the starting left guard on injured reserve on Saturday. To fill the spot on the roster, the team signed veteran Kenny Wiggins off its practice squad.

Dahl suffered a groin injury during practice this week and had already been ruled out for this weekend's game against the Green Bay Packers. It's expected Oday Aboushi will replace him in the starting lineup, with Wiggins and rookie Logan Stenberg serving as backups.

In addition to the changes with the team's offensive line, the Lions also made some adjustments to the defensive front ahead of the matchup with Green Bay Packers. Defensive tackle Nick Williams, who had been listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, has been downgraded to out. To bolster the depth at that position, the team elevated Kevin Strong off the practice squad.

An undrafted rookie a year ago, Strong appeared in eight games for the Lions in 2019, recording five tackles.

Detroit also promoted cornerback Dee Virgin on Saturday. He'll provide depth for both the banged-up secondary and on special teams, where the Lions figure to be shuffling the deck to address their issues in the defensive backfield.

Virgin led the Lions with 360 special teams snaps in 2019.

