Lions down Halapoulivaati Vaitai again; Julian Okwara a healthy scratch

Green Bay, Wis. — The Detroit Lions will be without 40 percent of the team's starting offensive line for Sunday's Week 2 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, marking right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai as inactive 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Vaitai, who hasn't practiced in more than a week with a foot injury, had surprisingly been listed as questionable heading into the day. He'll be replaced in the lineup by Tyrell Crosby for the second consecutive week.

That follows Saturday's news that left guard Joe Dahl has been placed on injured reserve with a groin injury suffered during Thursday's practice. He'll be required to miss at least three weeks with the designation.

In addition to Vaitai, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, defensive tackle Nick Williams, cornerbacks Desmond Trufant and Chris Jones, tight end Hunter Bryant and defensive end Julian Okwara are also inactive.

Golladay (hamstring), Williams (shoulder), Trufant (hamstring) and Bryant (hamstring) had previously been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game. Okwara, one of the team's third-round draft picks, is a healthy scratch. He had played seven defensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps in Detroit's season-opening loss to Chicago.

"He’s working hard, he’s trying to improve, and I think with the shorter camp and the offseason and all that stuff, some of these guys are just trying to bring him along at the right pace to get him out there to help us," Lions coach Matt Patricia said Friday, when asked about Okwara. "Sometimes it’s a little bit of a different timeline than normal right now."