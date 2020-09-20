Live updates: Lions take 14-3 lead against Packers late in first quarter

Lions take 14-3 lead against Packers late in first quarter

The Lions take over at the 25 after a touchback.

Matthew Stafford's throw on first down is thrown straight into the ground, ruled a fumble and loss of 6 yards. The play is reversed after a challenge flag, making it second-and-10. Stafford hits D'Andre Swift for a gain of 9 on second down.

Adrian Peterson gets up the middle for a gain of 5 on third-and-1. It's a first down for the Lions at their own 39.

Stafford hits Jones at the 47 for a gain of 8. Peterson is wrapped up on second down for no gain. Stafford scrambles for a gain of 4 on third-and-2 to keep the chains moving. It's first-and-10 at the Green Bay 49.

Stafford's throw to Swift on first down is made under pressure and falls short of the mark. He goes back to Swift on second down, this time hitting his rookie back for a 14-yard gain that gives the Lions a first down at the Green Bay 35.

Peterson rushes for 1 yard on first down. Peterson again gets the carry on second down, this time setting the right edge, and breaking free down the right sideline for a 25-yard gain. The running game is a full go.

It's first-and-goal at the 9.

Stafford's first-down throw to Marvin Hall is dropped. Swift goes up the middle on second down for a gain of 5, bringing up third-and-goal at the 4. Stafford hits Jones in the end zone for a Lions touchdown.

Lions 14, Packers 3 (0:04 1st)

Packers answer with field goal after Lions touchdown drive

Green Bay takes over at the 25 after the early Lions touchdown.

Aaron Jones rushes for 12 yards on first down, setting up first-and-10 at the 37.

Jones goes for 4 yards on the next play, and is then smoked by Jarrad Davis for a loss of 2 on second down. It's third-and-8. Marquez Valdes-Scantling gets open over the middle, hauls in a throw from Aaron Rodgers, gets to the Detroit 46 for a gain of 15.

Marcedes Lewis catches a pass in the flat that's good for 4 yards. Rodgers tries to get it to Jace Sternberger in the same area of the field on second down, but the pass is dropped. Tracy Walker breaks up a third-down pass to Robert Tonyan on third down, bringing up fourth-and-6.

Allen Lazard catches a pass on fourth down that's good for a 10-yard gain and a Packers first down at the Detroit 32.

Jamaal Williams rushes for 7 yards on first down. Rodgers misses to Jones in the flat on second down, then overthrows Jones in the end zone on third-and-3.

Mason Crosby hits the field goal to cut into Detroit's deficit.

Lions 7, Packers 3 (7:00 1st)

Kerryon Johnson puts Lions up early

The Lions take over at the 25, for the first possession of the game.

Matthew Stafford hits Marvin Jones for a 5-yard gain on first down. Stafford then hits T.J. Hockenson on second down, as the former first-round pick stumbles ahead to the Packers 41 for a gain of 29 yards.

Kerryon Johnson rushes for 4 yards on first down. He's blown up by Za'Darius Smith in the backfield on second down, but Smith grabs a handful of face mask. It'll be first-and-10 at the 22.

Johnson rushes for 4 yards on first down. Jones catches a 6-yard pass on second down to keep the chains moving.

Johnson rushes for 7 yards to the Green Bay 5 on first down, then picks up another first down with a 4-yard rush. He gets into the end zone from a yard out to put the Lions up early.

Johnson ran the ball five times for 20 yards.

Lions 7, Packers 0 (10:33 1st)

Pregame

The Detroit Lions will try to get their first win of the young season in a 1 p.m. matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Follow the action with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

Lions at Packers

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.

TV/radio: Fox/760

Records: Lions 0-1, Packers 1-0

Line: Packers by 6.5

