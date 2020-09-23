Kenny Golladay, Halapoulivaati Vaitai return to practice for Lions

For the first time in two weeks, Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay was able to practice, adding to the hope he'll be able to make his season debut on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Golladay (hamstring) was a limited participant on Wednesday, along with right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot), tight end Hunter Bryant (hamstring) and defensive tackle Nick Williams (shoulder).

Vaitai and Bryant have not played this season, while Williams missed last weekend's game against the Packers after working 41 snaps in the team's season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears. Tyrell Crosby has started the first two weeks at right tackle in place of Vaitai.

The only Detroit player to miss practice on Wednesday was cornerback Desmond Trufant, who is still battling a hamstring strain, also suffered in Week 1.

The return of Golladay could provide a much-needed boost to an offense that's struggled to stretch the field vertically while he's been out.

"(Opposing defenses) are definitely legislating against that, and that's our job to continue to look down the field," offensive coordinator Darrel Bevell said earlier this week.

Only two receivers averaged more yards per reception than Golladay in 2019, when he also led the NFL in touchdown grabs. That played a big role in quarterback Matthew Stafford averaging 8.6 yards per pass attempt in his eight starts, a career-best.

Through two games this season, Stafford has averaged 7.2 yards per attempt. He has zero completions of 40 or more yards, after racking up eight such completions a year ago.