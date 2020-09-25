Lions might get trio of starters back vs. Arizona

The Detroit Lions are trending toward having a more complete roster when they travel to Arizona to play the Cardinals on Sunday.

On Friday's injury report, the team listed wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) as questionable for the contest. Both have been sidelined the first two games, but were able to work through the practice week as limited participants.

Additionally, defensive tackle Nick Williams, who played 41 snaps in the season-opener but was ruled out with a shoulder injury for last weekend's game against Green Bay, was removed from the injury report.

The Lions only ruled out one player for Sunday, rookie tight end Hunter Bryant, who has been working through his own hamstring injury since the early stages of training camp.

The team will also likely be without top cornerback Desmond Trufant, who is listed as doubtful with, you guessed it, a hamstring injury.

Trufant suffered the injury in the season opener, leaving the Lions to turn to the young tandem of Amani Oruwariye and Jeff Okudah against the Packers a week ago. They struggled as Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns in the 42-21 victory. And those numbers were depressed by four drops by Packers' pass catchers.