Injuries sideline Lions CB Trufant for Arizona game

Listed as doubtful for the team's Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals heading into the weekend, the Detroit Lions officially ruled out top cornerback Desmond Trufant (hamstring) on Saturday.

With Trufant sidelined, the Lions will once again turn to the inexperienced duo of Amani Oruwariye and rookie Jeff Okudah, who started last Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Those two will be tasked with slowing down the tandem of DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald. Hopkins, a first-team All-Pro each of the past three seasons, is in his first year with the Cardinals. Through two games he ranks first in the NFL in targets and receptions, catching 22 balls for 219 yards and a touchdown.

Fitzgerald, in his 17th season, has caught 11 of the 12 passes thrown his direction for 84 yards. The Hall of Fame-bound receiver is second all-time in both receptions and receiving yardage, trailing only Jerry Rice in both categories.