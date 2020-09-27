With Dahl out and Vaitai back, Lions shuffle starting offensive line

Glendale, Ariz. — When the Detroit Lions signed Halapoulivaati Vaitai this offseason, they made sure to emphasize how much they liked his versatility. But throughout training camp, Vaitai lined up at right tackle, where his five-year, $45 million contract always implied he was destined to start.

But with Vaitai medically cleared to debut Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after missing the first two weeks with a foot injury, the team opted to slot him in at guard, shuffling the starting offensive line to compensate for Joe Dahl's injury.

Adjusting to Dahl's absence, the Lions kept Tyrell Crosby at right tackle, where he started the past two games, while plugging Vaitai at right guard. Rookie Jonah Jackson, who had started the first two games at that spot, was flipped to the left side of the team's line.

Jackson, who started at right guard for both Ohio State, as well as Rutgers before he transferred, also has experience playing center.

