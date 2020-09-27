Kenny Golladay, Halapoulivaati Vaitai active for Lions against Cardinals

Glendale, Ariz. — Kenny Golladay is back.

The Detroit Lions wide receiver is active for the team's Week 3 contest against the Arizona Cardinals after missing the first two games with a hamstring injury.

Also set to debut for the Lions is offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai. He had previously been sidelined by a foot injury. Both Golladay and Vaitai were listed as questionable entering the day.

As part of the expanded game-day rosters, the Lions only had to list five players as inactive. That group included cornerback Desmond Trufant, running back Ty Johnson, safety C.J. Moore, offensive lineman Logan Stenberg and tight end Hunter Bryant.

Trufant and Bryant had been ruled out prior to Sunday, while Moore was lliste questionable with a calf injury. Johnson and Stenberg are healthy scratches.

Lions players fined

Two Lions players drew fines from the league for penalties committed during the first two games.

Linebacker Jamie Collins was docked $35,096 for making contact with an official in Week 1. He was also ejected from that game for his actions.

Additionally, safety Will Harris was fined $5,371 for his unnecessary roughness infraction in the second quarter of the team's loss to Green Bay last week. He was flagged for hitting Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the head/neck area while the Packers receiver was defenseless attempting to make a catch near the sideline.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers