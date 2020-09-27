Live updates: Lions vs. Cardinals
Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
The Lions are in Arizona on Sunday seeking their first victory of the season. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.
Lions vs. Cardinals
When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
TV/radio: Fox/760 AM
Records: Lions 0-2, Cardinals 2-0
Line: Cardinals by 5
