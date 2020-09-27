Live updates: Lions vs. Cardinals

The Lions are in Arizona on Sunday seeking their first victory of the season. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

Lions vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

TV/radio: Fox/760 AM

Records: Lions 0-2, Cardinals 2-0

Line: Cardinals by 5

